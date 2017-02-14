02-14-2017 Feb. 12 ‘Nook on the Street

Last week on Saturday Feb. 4 the pub hosted the Caravan of Glam, a traveling drag show group. This week we asked students, how do you feel about these sorts of performances on campus?









“I feel like these sort of performances on our campus is a really wonderful way for us to express our diversity and I like having a variety of performances that students can be exposed to and can enjoy.” -Sarah Wilbur, biological sciences, graduate student





“I can’t go to the pub but a drag show just sounds kind of dumb, I think it’s stupid.” –Shane Ohms, civil engineering, junior









“I think they’re awesome, I think they offer students perspectives that they may not have from where they come from. They get to see entertainment that’s national entertainment. These people have been on multiple shows. One of the new performers actually was on American Idol and the others were on America’s Got Talent so the Pub does a great job bringing world class talent to Fairbanks which is sometimes starving for things to do. They offer people to see that things like gender aren’t just male and female and it can expand a whole spectrum of what gender means and what entertainment can be too, they sing they dance, they perform.” -Troy Poulsen, communications and dispute resolution, graduate student

“I think it’s fine. People have the freedom to do whatever they feel is appropriate.” -Josh Fontana, english and philosophy, senior

“I don’t mind watching drag ’cause I like watching makeup tutorials. And one of my favorite youtubers is a guy, and he puts on makeup and he talks about the drag scene a lot and its really interesting to hear about it.” -Kimberly Pikok, wildlife biology and conservation, freshman

“I don’t really go to the pub cause its doesn’t really follow my religious beliefs. I don’t really drink, so I’m not really for it as far as myself but if other people want to do that I think that’s their business, so that’s up to them.” -Merry Verhagen, elementary education, junior





“If people want to go to it they can go. It’s not going to affect me if I don’t go or if I do go” -Jolie Murray, civil engineering, sophomore