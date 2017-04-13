April 11, ‘Nook on the Street

Recently congress passed legislation allowing internet service providers to collect and sell browsing history of their customers. This week we asked students: What do you think about this change?
“I feel like it’s a violation of our privacy and it doesn’t seem like a good thing for them to be able to just sell our information.” - Francesca Person, nursing, sophomore Photo credit: Maximilian Erickson
“Well, firstly, how exactly is this different from what they have been quantitatively doing in the past? We already know that they collect our browsing history and sell it to advertisers. As far as I’m concerned this is merely an expansion of the scope. So, this bill is a large step that people are noticing, but it is not actually the large change. I don’t think this is the step we should be outraged about. We should’ve been outraged several steps back when we gave up the right to our own data.” - Conway Tomlinson, mechanical engineering, senior Photo credit: Maximilian Erickson
“I’m not so keen on that. I feel like that’s your privacy and they are getting into that and it’s like, where do you draw the line at someone’s private browsing?” - Eilidh Leiper, film, junior Photo credit: Maximilian Erickson
“I think that the internet should be treated more like a public place and if they want to sell where you’ve been, it’s the same as just selling surveillance, which already happens.” - Evan McArthur, electrical engineering, sophomore Photo credit: Maximilian Erickson
“I haven’t read up a lot about the specific legislation that was passed, but I know enough to know I don’t like it. I’m not crazy about it.” - Grace Bolt, computer engineering, sophomore Photo credit: Maximilian Erickson