Arti Gras raises funds for arts

Being greeted by Medusa as one enters The Pub may seem peculiar, but it was all par for the course last Friday at the second-annual Arti Gras.

Students were encouraged to make Marti Gras-themed costumes based on their favorite piece of art. Arts and crafts, snacks, and performances from local musicians Lowland Jubilee and Jack Bennett rounded out the evening.

“I’ve never seen crafts at the pub,” Diane Murph, a civil engineering student, as she made a Marti Gras mask. “This is something new. It’s exciting.”

Arti Gras is a fundraiser put on each year by the Fairbanks Arts Association to benefit their programs.

“At the end of last month I went to Juneau and spoke to legislators about the value of Arts Education,” said Jessica Peña, arts association executive director. “We do quite a bit of arts advocacy at the state, local and national levels.”

Located in Pioneer Park, FAA works to make art accessible to students of all levels of education. Their work includes providing arts education, as well as support and resources to several organizations around town, such as the Fairbanks Drama Association and the Fairbanks Shakespeare Theater.