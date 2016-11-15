ASUAF Recap, Nov. 13: ASUAF funds endowment, views new UAF budget proposal

The meeting started out with a presentation from Neurobiology Professor Abel Bult-Ito, who described “A New Vision for the Univeristy of Alaska.” Bult-Ito developed the plan to restructure UAF’s administration and to reinvest the savings.

The plan details how UAF should be focusing on “The academic mission of research, teaching and service, and student services and tuition scholarships,” according to the petition Bult-Ito set up to demonstrate support for his proposal. The petition has 391 out of its goal of 500 supporters at the time of print.

“We need to reinvest and refocus on the academic mission of the university,” he said.

Some of the main aspects of the proposal are cutting managerial and administrative positions and adding more student services positions; funding more scholarships for tuition; adding more research faculty; resulting in an increase in student enrollment and retention, according to the proposal website.

“None of this will cost more than the savings,” Bult-Ito said.

–

To date, ASUAF has received 130 responses to the Title IX survey that they distributed in late October, according to President Freel. Government Relations Director Matt Mertes as well as Freel will be sorting through the responses and removing identifiable information for the responses which are being sent to the UAF administration and the Sun Star.

–

During the meeting, Senate Chair Anderson-Agimuk suggested keeping the ASUAF deficit in mind when voting.

“We’ve had a concern about our budget, we’ve been pulling a lot out of rollover, while we’re running a deficit,” Anderson-Agimuk said. “We just need to be cognizant of how much we’re pulling out of roll-over.”

–

The senate discussed donating $10,000 from the Rollover Budget to support the establishment of the Erica Keiko Iseri Memorial Endowment. The funds will be used to create a scholarship for the study abroad program.

–

The senate debated a bill to fulfill ASUAF’s responsibility to fund the clubs. This bill will provide the remaining $5,750 for the Club Council. The funds are coming from the Club Grants and Projects Budget.

They voted on the bill with eight in favor and one abstaining.

–

Appointments

Matt Mertes, ASUAF’s government relations director, was appointed to the Sun Star Publication Board.

–

Attendance

Present: Ben Anderson-Agimuk, Ivik Henry, Raymundo Lopez, O’Scannel, Diane Murph, Ryan Cain, Dawson Mann, Georgia Durden, Patrick Namwembe, Cordero Reid (late) and Joe Altman