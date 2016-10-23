ASUAF Recap, Oct 16

The Senate completed their second reading of SB187-006 AIM High and Succeed. This bill was to fund the activities of the student club Active and Innovative Minds. The club requested $2,750, which would come from ASUAF’s Rollover Budget. An amendment was made to the bill to include “funded by ASUAF” in the club’s promotional materials. The bill was passed by the Senate with 7 votes in favor, 1 vote against.

The ASUAF survey released two weeks ago had four hundred replies, which accounts for ten percent of the students contacted, according to ASUAF President Colby Freel. The survey was about tuition increases, athletics and new classes.

During Board of Regents meeting on Oct. UA President Jim Johnson said that he propose a ten percent tuition at the Board of Regents November meeting. One of Johnsen’s proposals for the next ten years was to increase UAF’s tuition from where it is currently at about 80 percent of the national average to about 100 percent of the national average, according to Freel.

Present: Ben Anderson-Agimuk, Henry, Cordero Reid, Lopez, O’Scannel, Diane Murph, Joe Altman and Mann

Not Present: Patrick Namwembe (excused), Ryan Cain (arrived late)