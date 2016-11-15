Babefest III Ft. Termination Dust, Kittiwake, Ga$h Money + More

On Friday, Nov. 11, The Pub hosted the third “Babefest” music festival, a celebratory event for women in music. The Pub quickly hit capacity for a staggering lineup included singer-songwriter Paige Compton kicking off the night with a set. Compton was followed by Fairbanks local band Kittiwake and Termination Dust from Anchorage. What made this “Babefest” different from previous years was the inclusion of choreographed ladies wrestling organized by F.L.O.W. (Fairbanks Ladies of Wrestling). Each of the music acts was punctuated with one of the three performances of an epic battle for the championship belt.
The event’s participants included Mary Fagan aka “Thunder Thighs,” Brooks Lawler aka “Cindiana Jones,” Tara Chrisman aka “Darla Aphrodite Lover Gurl” and Sarah States aka “Freya tha Slaya.” Judging by the audience’s reactions to the excitement, the choreographed wrestling was a welcome addition to the already popular annual event. The night was closed with a set played by DJ Ga$h Money.
Last Friday at The Pub, Fairbanks Ladies of Wrestling organized a choreographed wrestling event for the third annual "Babefest." A wrestling ring was constructed for the event out of wooden pallets, tree trunks and gym mats. The ring was designed and built by electrical engineering student Mickey Zakurdaew as well as Eli Garland.

Tara Chrisman aka "Darla Aphrodite Lover Gurl" performs a takedown move on Sarah States aka "Freya tha Slaya" during the championship round of the "Babefest" choreographed ladies wrestling. "Darla Aphrodite" was one half of the champion duo; the other half being Brooks Lawler aka "Cindiana Jones." Jake Chavez served as the referee.
Tara Chrisman aka "Darla Aphrodite Lover Gurl" stands victoriously over Sarah States aka "Freya tha Slaya" with Brooks Lawler aka "Cindiana Jones" by her side. This was the championship round of the choreographed ladies wrestling, Friday night at The Pub.
Electrical engineering major Mickey Zakurdaew was one of the minds behind the design and building of the wrestling ring; constructed for the night's big choreographed ladies wrestling event. "Darla Aphrodite" was the reigning champ at the night's end. (From left to right) Zakurdaew, Miles Gibson aka "Lover Boy Manager" and "Darla Aphrodite Lover Gurl."
Last Friday at The Pub, Fairbanks Ladies of Wrestling organized a rousing choreographed wrestling event. Pictured is referee Jake Chavez declaring Brooks Lawler aka "Cindiana Jones" the champ of the first of three rounds after defeating Mary Fagan aka "Thunder Thighs."
Anchorage band Termination Dust performed Friday night at The Pub. (From left to right) On guitar and vocals are Stefanie Vigoren and Jaybird Parkhurst. The band also includes Jacob Dee on bass guitar and Chubbz Ireland on drums. The band was one of the opening acts for Modest Mouse this past June, in Anchorage.