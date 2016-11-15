Babefest III Ft. Termination Dust, Kittiwake, Ga$h Money + More

On Friday, Nov. 11, The Pub hosted the third “Babefest” music festival, a celebratory event for women in music. The Pub quickly hit capacity for a staggering lineup included singer-songwriter Paige Compton kicking off the night with a set. Compton was followed by Fairbanks local band Kittiwake and Termination Dust from Anchorage. What made this “Babefest” different from previous years was the inclusion of choreographed ladies wrestling organized by F.L.O.W. (Fairbanks Ladies of Wrestling). Each of the music acts was punctuated with one of the three performances of an epic battle for the championship belt.

The event’s participants included Mary Fagan aka “Thunder Thighs,” Brooks Lawler aka “Cindiana Jones,” Tara Chrisman aka “Darla Aphrodite Lover Gurl” and Sarah States aka “Freya tha Slaya.” Judging by the audience’s reactions to the excitement, the choreographed wrestling was a welcome addition to the already popular annual event. The night was closed with a set played by DJ Ga$h Money.