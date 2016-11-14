Basketball starts strong, swim team sinks

Aaron Walling / Sun Star

Women’s Basketball

The Nanooks women’s basketball team opened the season undefeated against the PacWest teams. The Nanooks poured on the points against the Academy of Art Urban Knights and the California State University-LA Golden Eagles, combining for 168 points in the two matches.

“We had a great turnout tonight from our fans, first and foremost! We had great performances by our seniors, Jordan [Wilson] and Kaillee [Skjold] were top-notch,” Head Coach Cody Bench said following Friday’s game.

The Nanooks offense was sharp over the weekend, as the seniors on the team set the tone. Senior Autumn Childers opened up the three point shooting for the team, as she knocked down six threes and played excellent defense on the opposing guards. The Nanooks won by 24 points against the Knights with a score of 93-69 using the three point shot to pad the lead.

The Nanooks haven’t started 2-0 on the season since 2014. They also showed their bench will be a force in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. They have, in the past, struggled to generate points from the bench, but now they are led by senior Jaylee Mays as they try to move the team into the GNAC tournament for the first time under Bench.

The Nanooks look to their next match against Colorado State University-Pueblo on Nov. 18 in Colorado.





Swim Team

The Nanooks lost to the Concordia-Irvine Eagles in a tough swim meet. After tying on Friday, the team couldn’t keep up with the Eagles on Saturday.

The Nanooks will be heading to face the Huskies of Washington in the Husky Invitational. So with their match against the Eagles, they were looking to fine tune their events for the invitational.

“We’re only a couple of weeks away from our biggest meet of the fall, where every swim counts, so this seemed like it was our chance to vary our line-up a little bit in different events.” Head Coach Scott Lemley said.

With the loss on Saturday, 92-113, their record is now (2-3-1). Their record might not reflect some of the individual successes they had. The team continued their dominance in events like the 200 medley relay, the 400 medley relay and 200-yard freestyle. With the 400 medley relay, the Nanooks were led by junior Martha Hood and senior Victoria Adams as they took first over the Eagles on Friday, nearly beating the competition by a full five seconds.

The Nanooks go on a few weeks rest as they prepare for the Husky Invitational in early December.