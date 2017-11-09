Briefly Stated: Students receive ice cleats to combat weather

After several days of snow-ice-melt-repeat, the university is offering free ice cleats to students who request them. An announcement was posted on UAF’s news website on Oct. 27 stating cleats would initially be handed out at the Wood Center on Oct. 31 and in the Akasofu Building on Nov. 2.

Subsequent to the announcement, there was heavy snowfall in Fairbanks. The weather conditions on the morning of Oct. 30 left the roads and walkways covered with patches of slush and ice. While morning students commuting to campus were warned by the university to judge whether or not to come to class, evening classes were ultimately cancelled later in the day.

“Due to the potential for hazardous road conditions in the outlying areas as temperatures cool this evening, all University of Alaska Fairbanks in-person evening classes in the Fairbanks and North Pole areas are canceled on Monday, Oct. 30,” was posted on the university’s weather alert website, “UAF on Alert.”

Although classes resumed on Tuesday, Oct. 31 and the dates to pick up cleats on campus have passed, the Office of Environment Health, Safety and Risk Management is still offering them.

Students who show up to the office on 1855 Marika Road can receive a free pair of ice cleats fitted to the shoes or boots they bring with them. The office is open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.. A survey regarding the program is posted on EHSRM’s website.

Students who want to be updated on weather conditions and how they will affect classes can check “UAF on Alert.”