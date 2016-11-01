Campus gets freaky

The week leading up to Halloween was full of activities as Residence Life hosted “Freak Week” on campus. Events this year included The Halloween Carnival at MBS, where children roamed the halls in search of candy and families gathered for craft making. There was a pumpkin carving contest held in Wood Center, which left gourd debris scattered across one of Wood Center’s folding tables and several moderately sized pumpkins with newly carved faces.

On Friday Oct. 28 the Hess Recreational Center lounge was turned into a Voodoo Lounge for a karaoke session that began at 8 p.m. and lasted until midnight. DRAW hosted a black lights rock climbing event dubbed “Boulderween,” featuring students climbing in costume, candy and the chance to win a prize for displaying climbing skills.

Friday night also kicked off a weekend of events taking place at The Pub. Students were treated to a variety of cover songs played by local band, Shagg, and the first night of The Pub’s Halloween costume contest, which was won by Isaac Ladines, who dressed as Gandalf the Grey. The following Saturday night featured another local band, The Wild Jumps, and the conclusion of a second costume contest.