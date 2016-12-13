Campus ushers in the holidays

The Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra played their Design Alaska Holiday Concert on Dec. 4 in the Davis Concert Hall. This year ticket sales began for their dress rehearsal on Saturday, Dec. 3 to accommodate the demand for seats at the show. Both performances included the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra, the Fairbanks Symphony Choir, the Northland Youth Choir and the University Baptist Church Jubilee Bell Choir. The hall was decorated with evergreen garland intertwined with lights, nutcrackers and a large holiday wreath hanging in the center of the stage. Sarah Manriquez / Photo Editor
The Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra is joined by the University Chorus and the University Baptist Church Jubilee Bell Choir in Steven Amundson's rendition of "Glories Ring." Sami Knutson/ Sun Star
Professor of biology Terry Chapin plays viola in the Fairbanks Symphony and helps the audience get in the Christmas spirit. The Design Alaska Holiday Concert sold out every seat for their Sunday performance on Dec. 4. Sami Knutson/ Sun Star
Eduard Zilberkant conducts the symphony through "Sleigh Ride" on Sunday, Dec. 4 for the symphony's Design Alaska Holiday Concert. Sami Knutson/ Sun Star
Eduard Zilberkant turns around to face the audience and enthusiastically conducts them through "A Merry Christmas Sing-A-Long." This year the Design Alaska Holiday Concert sold out in record time. Sami Knutson/ Sun Star
UAF's new cello professor, Ryan Fitzpatrick, stands alongside the symphony to a thunderous applause and standing ovation at the conclusion of the annual Design Alaska Holiday Concert on Sunday, Dec. 4 in the Davis Concert Hall. Sami Knutson/ Sun Star
UAF's new cello professor Ryan Fitzpatrick and Sean Braendel, a student pursuing a music degree, play side by side as first and second chair in "Hallelujah Chorus," the final piece in the concert. Sami Knutson/ Sun Star
On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Student Activities Office hosted their annual Ugly Sweater Sing-A-Long. The Student Activities Office and Wood Center Staff decked out Arctic Java in festive lights and colorful tinsel and spun a wheel to pick songs to perform. Song options included “Jingle Bell Rock,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “Frosty the Snowman” and even a “Random Pop” option. Accompanied by piano and guitar, audience members could elect to participate on stage or sing from their tables while decorating sugar cookies and sipping hot chocolate. Ellamarie Quimby / Sun Star
Jason McKee and Adam Comer, both first year engineering students, round out SAO’s Sing-A-Long in Arctic Java with a rousing rendition of “Santa Claus is Coming To Town." – Ellamarie Quimby/Sun Star Photo credit: Ellamarie Quimby
Lisa Latronica, Student Activities Coordinator, holds up lyrics for Daniel Nero, NDAC staff and senior pursuing a degree in English and secondary education. Daniel accompanied singers on piano all evening, having learned everything from “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” to “Let it Snow” for the occasion. – Ellamarie Quimby/Sun Star Photo credit: Ellamarie Quimby
Mae Oldmixen, 4-years-old, spins the wheel at the Student Activities Office Sing-A-Long in Arctic Java on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Audience members spun to choose the song that SAO and Wood Center staff, among others, would sing for the crowd. – Ellamarie Quimby/Sun Star Photo credit: Ellamarie Quimby
Choir of the North directed by Dr. Jaunelle Celaire performed in the Davis Concert Hall on Friday, Dec. 9. Accompanied by pianist Suzanne McBride-Ruedy, the group performed various pieces by composer, John Rutter, including “Gloria,” “Rejoice,” “Be Merry” and audience favorite, “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” Sarah Manriquez/ Photo Editor
After intermission, the Choir of the North ended the evening with "5 Secular Christmas Songs" that included "We Wish you a Merry Christmas," "O Tannenbaum" and "Deck the Hall". Sarah Manriquez/ Photo Editor Photo credit: Sarah Manriquez
The Choir of North sang John Rutter's, "I Wonder as I Wander" featuring soloist Sami Knutson, senior, at their Friday, Dec 9. holiday concert at the Davis Concert Hall. Sarah Manriquez/ Photo Editor Photo credit: Sarah Manriquez