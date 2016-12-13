Campus ushers in the holidays

The Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra played their Design Alaska Holiday Concert on Dec. 4 in the Davis Concert Hall. This year ticket sales began for their dress rehearsal on Saturday, Dec. 3 to accommodate the demand for seats at the show. Both performances included the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra, the Fairbanks Symphony Choir, the Northland Youth Choir and the University Baptist Church Jubilee Bell Choir. The hall was decorated with evergreen garland intertwined with lights, nutcrackers and a large holiday wreath hanging in the center of the stage. Sarah Manriquez / Photo Editor

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Student Activities Office hosted their annual Ugly Sweater Sing-A-Long. The Student Activities Office and Wood Center Staff decked out Arctic Java in festive lights and colorful tinsel and spun a wheel to pick songs to perform. Song options included “Jingle Bell Rock,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “Frosty the Snowman” and even a “Random Pop” option. Accompanied by piano and guitar, audience members could elect to participate on stage or sing from their tables while decorating sugar cookies and sipping hot chocolate. Ellamarie Quimby / Sun Star

Choir of the North directed by Dr. Jaunelle Celaire performed in the Davis Concert Hall on Friday, Dec. 9. Accompanied by pianist Suzanne McBride-Ruedy, the group performed various pieces by composer, John Rutter, including “Gloria,” “Rejoice,” “Be Merry” and audience favorite, “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” Sarah Manriquez/ Photo Editor