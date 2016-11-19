Eugene Cole/ Sun Star

The Museum of the North was filled with people laughing, chatting and enjoying food made by local food trucks and small businesses for the third annual Chef’s Challenge at the Museum on Nov. 11. This challenge raises funds for the Museum of the North to help promote its programs at the university, and exhibits culinary creativity using local ingredients.

In a competition reminiscent to “Iron Chef,” restaurants around town are invited to create dishes to serve to guests using beer from HooDoo Brewing, one of the event’s sponsors, as a main ingredient. Entries were evaluated by three judges, who eventually selected one champion from the event. This year was different though—instead of inviting restaurants to participate they invited Food Truck owners and small businesses to show off their creativity.

For the past two years the competition was only comprised of savory dishes, this year however they added a sweet category for desserts. The businesses that participated in this year’s “Chef’s Challenge at the Museum” in the “Savory” category were: Between the Buns, Big Daddy’s Barbeque, El Sobro, Frostbite Foods, Spice it up and Stone Soup Café. In the new “Sweets” category three businesses competed: A&K Cupcakes, Jo’s Oven and Stir it Up. At the end of the night the grand champion in the “Savory” category was Big Daddy’s Barbeque and the winner of the first ever “Sweets” competition was Jo’s Oven.