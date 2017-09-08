Cleo’s Corner: Bi-weekly Intuitive messages

Hooray! You’ve made it to the Fall semester! With the transition from Summer to Fall, the hustle and bustle of a new school year, and the advent of new beginnings on the horizon, now is a busy time in your life! Although the air of change is all around you, now is also a time for quiet reflection.

As you begin to get adjusted to a new year, new courses, or new responsibilities, the cosmos would like to remind you take time to get settled in to your new roles. It can be easy to get swept up in the excitement of the moment, and very quickly feel overwhelmed. Enjoy the moment, but make sure to take time to reflect on your personal objectives.

Creating a vision board can be a great way to organize your plans and aspirations for the year, while also serving as a visual reminder of your intentions. Grab a few markers, glue, scissors, and a magazine, and clip out images that resonate with how you’re feeling and where you would like to go this semester. Aren’t feeling particularly crafty? No worries. Creating small lists, or written affirmations and posting them around your home or office will work just as well.

While setting intentions is important, the cosmos would also like to remind you to be kind to yourself. Now is a time of personal development; being self-driven and goal-oriented are remarkable qualities, but make sure to be patient with yourself. Personal growth comes in it’s own time, and may not always adhere to our desired timelines. Celebrate your successes, yet be kind to yourself when you fall short. Shortcomings are the perfect incentive to take a step back, revisit your ideas, and consider new approaches.

Consider setting both short and long-term goals, and remember to be flexible with your expected timelines. Enjoy the excitement of a new year, and be sure to take a moment in between the bustle of your day, to reflect on your ideals and celebrate your successes, no matter how big or small. Whether this is your first time at UAF, or you are a seasoned veteran, the dawn of a new semester can be an ideal time to set your intentions, stay grounded, and enjoy your moments, whatever they may be!