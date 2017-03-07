Club Spotlight: Dance Revolution

From a swing dance set to Cherry Poppin’ Daddies’ “Zoot Suit Riot” to a classic waltz danced to Lynn Ahrens’ “Once Upon a December,” feet were flying as the UAF Dance Revolution Crew hosted its second annual Choreographer’s Showcase. The showcase presented twenty-two dance numbers in a variety of styles.

The final performance of the evening was a collaborative piece choreographed by the Dance Revolution crew and performed by an ensemble of all the evening’s dancers. The piece, titled “Revolution,” was meant to inspire the audience that everyone could learn to dance.

Students interested in joining Dance Revolution can attend the club’s meetings, which are held every Saturday between noon-3 p.m. at Dance Theater Fairbanks.