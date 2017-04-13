Club Spotlight: e-Sports Gaming Club

The UAF e-Sports gaming club is an organization dedicated to building a community where students can share their passion for video games. Much of the club’s activities revolve around the organization of regular e-Sports Tournaments often with prizes available for the winners. The gameplay of some of their matches is broadcast online using TWITCH.

Competitive video game playing or ‘e-Sports’ typically involve the playing of various genres of player vs. player games, including fighting games such as “Super Smash Bros.,” shooter games such as “Overwatch” or electronic card games such as “Hearthstone.”

The club also organizes charity events, according to club president Steven Mcgraw.

“Our biggest one that we do is Extra Life,” said Mcgraw “Which is a 24 hour event where we reserve the Hess Rec center and we basically have people sponsor us for every hour that we play.”

All proceeds from Extra Life go to children’s hospitals of the player’s choice. Extra Life happens during fall semester and is open to non-club members.

Any student interested in becoming a member of the club can sign up by going to my.tespa.org and register as a member of the University of Alaska Fairbanks. For more information students can attend the club meets every Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.