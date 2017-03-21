Club Spotlight: Gender and Sexualities Alliance

The UAF Gender and Sexualities Alliance is a student organization dedicated to providing and expanding safe spaces on campus. It seeks to increase awareness of topics related to and effecting the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transexual community at UAF. They are also dedicated to advocating on behalf of LGBT+ people, both at UAF and in the local community.

The club meets every Friday from 3:30 – 5 p.m. in room 408 of the Gruening Building. Each meeting consists of a presentation and discussion on a wide variety of topics such as how to deal with and prevent microaggressions and deconstruction and reconstruction of the ‘genderbread’ model. The meetings are open to any student interested in attending and membership is free.

The club also hosts monthly ‘circle time’ meetings: support group style get-togethers designed to give LGBT+ students a forum to talk about issues effecting them. They also regularly have ‘treat yo self’ days where club members get together to eat food, converse and enjoy each other’s company.

There will be an upcoming charity Drag Show at 5 p.m. on Saturday April 21 in the Wood Center Ballroom, hosted by the GSA. The show will be made up of a number of performances meant to break down the gender binary and introduce students to drag culture. Admission prices are $5 for students, $10 for general admissions and for $15 for VIP tickets which include seats close to the stage and a tiara. Half of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Interior AIDS association. The GSA expects performers to stay until March 31. Any student interested in being a part of the show can send an mp3 file of the song they wish to perform to along with their stage name to uafgsa@gmail.com.