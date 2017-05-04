Club Spotlight: Psi Chi

Pies were flying at Psi Chi’s Springfest fundraiser on April 22. In addition to selling handmade baked goods, the club members decided on a less conventional way to raise club funds—offering to let students throw pies in club member’s faces for $1.

“Today we’re raising money for student research projects,” Tanaya Paul, a club member, said. “Sometimes we raise money for some students who need to travel for presenting research.”

The campus branch of Psi Chi part of an international psychology honor society with over 700,000 members. It’s stated mission is encouraging leadership, research and creativity among psychology students as well as promoting the advancement of science within psychology.

In addition to financial backing, Psi Chi offers psychology students a chance to network with professors who can help them design and refine their research projects.

Psi Chi is open to both undergraduate and graduate students with psychology as their major or declared minor. Members must maintain a 3.0 or higher GPA in both their general course work and their psychology specific classes and they must have completed 9 credit hours in psychology classes before joining the club. To become a member of Psi Chi, interested students can start by attending a club meeting Tuesday from 1 – 2 p.m. in Gruening room 717.