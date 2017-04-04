Concert Board still seeking shows for campus

Acts like Macklemore and Walk The Moon played at UAF just a couple years ago. Though recent events haven’t been as high-profile, the Concert Board, an ASUAF-funded student organization, remains tasked with bringing musical events to campus.

The board, like ASUAF and KSUA, derives its funding from the ASUAF fee paid by the entire student body, receiving 17 percent of the revenue, or around $80,000. The board has two events on its docket this spring semester. The Great Cover-Up, held last Saturday, featured local bands. This year’s SpringFest concert is set to be held in the Wood Center Ballroom, and will feature acts Great Grandpa, (Sandy) Alex G. and Pinegrove.

Concert Board’s budget covers show production and performer fees, yet most of their shows charge students students to attend even though they have already paid through student fees. William Roberts, coordinator of the Concert Board, said this offers a realistic and educational experience for organizers.

“The Concert Board allows Board members and volunteers a chance at real world production when it comes to ticketing, promotion, and planning,” said Roberts.

Roberts also indicated the door fee also for the sake of enticing venues and performers in to working with the Concert Board by providing more pay based on attendance on top of their flat fee.

KSUA 91.5 FM, the college radio station which also derives its funding from the ASUAF fee, organizes shows as well. The station put on three shows in the fall semester, including three live performers and a collaboration with the UAF e-Sports Club which went on as planned in spite of the unexpected absence of the club president.

“The rest of our budget goes to phones, dues, licenses, memberships and fees,” said Alan Fearns, KSUA’s general manager.

Fearns said the rest of the station’s budget goes to pay for equipment, technical support, content and their FCC licensing.

The Concert Board meets every Thursday at 1 p.m. Concert board meetings are open to the public, except when they are meeting with a performer who has a non-disclosure agreement in their contract. Any student interested in voicing their opinions on upcoming and future shows can attend.