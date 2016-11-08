Diwali, a Hindu Celebration of Lights

For individuals who managed to purchase tickets before they sold out, a Diwali celebration was held on Nov. 5. With the aroma of traditional Indian food in the air, the Wood Center Ballroom filled with people ready to celebrate the Hindu festival of lights.

Diwali is celebrated every year with a variety of events taking place. This year, the campus celebration featured a performer who rapped in the Marathi language, musical performances, a film screening and comedic commentary from the hosts.