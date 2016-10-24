Fire incinerates campus car

Sarah Manriquez/Photo Editor

The first on-campus car fire of the winter ignited in the parking lot in front of the dorms on Sunday, Oct. 23. Remember to plug in your car at 20 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. Per the safety email Residence Life sent out to all UAF students and faculty on Oct. 21, “Plugging in helps your car start, warm up faster, and reduces strain on cold engine parts. It also reduces the bad emissions that contribute to our poor winter air quality.”

Be sure you use a single plug for your car and do not share plugs with multiple cars at one time. “When you plug in your car or any items in/outdoors, you cannot connect more than one extension cord to your item. Multiple extension cords connected together are called daisy chaining and this is a fire hazard. Please ensure you have the proper extension cord for indoor or outdoor use and the proper gage of wiring for the distance the extension cord is traveling. If you have any questions, please call us at 907-474-7247.”