From the Archives, Jan. 22, 1971: ‘Playboy arrives”

Polar Star Staff

Due to several student requests, PLAYBOY magazine is now located in the Reserve Book Room at Rasmuson Library. It is hoped that more students will be able to see it this way, and that the library will be able to retain back issues by regulating closer control.

The McNAUGHTON collection is now available for use. This is a set of 400 titles of new, popular fiction and non-fiction, constantly changing on a rotating plan. The books are located on the main level, and may be borrowed for a period of one month. Many current best-sellers are included.