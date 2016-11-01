From the Archives, Oct. 28 1946: ‘International Relations Club’

International Relations Club

The Palestine question was discussed at a meeting of the International Relations Club on Oct. 22. The discussion was led by John Anson, and a lively argument developed during the session. A greater interest on the part of the student body would be welcomed by the club members. So if you like to take part in a hot debate and ;round table discussion, or just to listen, be sure to come to the next meeting on Nov. 5 in Eilson (sic).