Fun Star: Cleo’s Corner

This article is a work of satire, and is not intended to be taken seriously in any way. Any resemblance to actual events is purely coincidental, and any quotes should not be regarded with any degree of seriousness.

Ever wonder what your future holds? Looking for answers to the great unknown? Wonder no more, Cleo’s Corner is near! Cleo’s corner brings messages of love, hope and inspiration to answer your personal questions.

This week’s message is one of personal perseverance and success. Abundance is within reach! As you work towards your personal goals and aspirations, the cosmos advise you to stay true to who you are. Success will arise and your hopes and dreams will come to fruition, but you must have a clear mind and a balanced spirit. When we want something badly, it can be tempting to act out of accordance with our personal values. The cosmos urge you to not fall victim to such behavior; true success will grow out of your constant determination, positive thinking and leveled focus.

As you go into the coming week, take time to reflect on the areas of your life that you are grateful for, the moments where you feel proud of yourself and the areas where you would like to continue to learn and grow. If you enjoyed this week’s reading and have a question of your own that you would like answered, send your questions to cleo@uafsunstar.com