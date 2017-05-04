Grad Bash 2017 kicked off with attendees entering The Pub through a chute of ASUAF and Alumni Association members, cheering, clapping and blowing noisemakers in celebration. Every graduate from Summer 2016, Fall 2016 and Spring 2017 was invited to attend free of change, while any guest they brought spun a wheel at the door to determine their cover charge. Event sponsors provided a spread of free food, The Pub offered specials on drinks and raffle prizes were drawn throughout the evening.
Daniel Nero, graduating secondary education student and 2017 commencement speaker, enters The Pub through an arch of UAF Alumni Association members cheering and clapping. Nero said he’s excited for his next step—moving to Las Vegas over the summer to begin working for Teach For America. Ellamarie Quimby/Sun Star Photo credit: Ellamarie Quimby
Grad Bash attendees were treated to pizza, sandwiches and cupcakes provided by the sponsors of the event, as well as beer and wine specials. Grads paid nothing to attend, but guests of grads spun a wheel to determine their cover. Ellamarie Quimby/Sun Star Photo credit: Ellamarie Quimby
Cassie Galasso (left), Martin Parsons (middle) and Nathan Adamczak (right) played pool with friends to celebrate Parsons’ graduation. Parsons, a Process Technology graduate, is from Valdez, and says he really loved getting to know the people at UAF. “Fairbanks people are good people,” Parsons said. Ellamarie Quimby/Sun Star Photo credit: Ellamarie Quimby