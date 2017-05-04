Grad Bash 2017 kicked off with attendees entering The Pub through a chute of ASUAF and Alumni Association members, cheering, clapping and blowing noisemakers in celebration. Every graduate from Summer 2016, Fall 2016 and Spring 2017 was invited to attend free of change, while any guest they brought spun a wheel at the door to determine their cover charge. Event sponsors provided a spread of free food, The Pub offered specials on drinks and raffle prizes were drawn throughout the evening.