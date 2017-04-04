Hanneman takes sprint title in SuperTour

The Birch Hill ski trails played host to cross-country skiers from across the country last week, as teams competed in the 2017 Distance Nationals SuperTour ski races.

Among the winners was former Nanook skier and Fairbanks local Logan Hanneman, who took first in the men’s freestyle sprint races on Wednesday. For Hanneman, racing in his hometown made all the difference.

“I have been dreaming about winning the sprint in front of the hometown crowd,” Hanneman said. “I just actually can’t believe that it all happened and worked out just like I had imagined it. There is really no place like home when it comes to racing.”

Hanneman currently skis for Alaska Pacific University in Anchorage and had been dreaming of being back on his home trails since he heard, nearly a year ago, that the races were going to be held in Fairbanks.

“Winning on Wednesday was just simply unforgettable,” Hanneman said.

Hanneman grew up skiing with the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks and then for Lathrop High School before attending UAF to ski for the Nanooks.

“I’m still on cloud nine,” Hanneman said after the race. “It was really really special for me to be able to win in front of everyone who has supported me for so many years.”

Hanneman took 13th in the mixed style skiathon held Monday, fourth place in the mixed style relay Friday and 11th place in the 50k mass start on Sunday.

Throughout the week Hanneman skied alongside his brother Reese who also skies for Alaska Pacific University, as well as other former Nanook skiers Tyler Kornfield and David Norris. Current Nanooks competing in the event were: Nicole Bathe, Michael Fehrenbach, Sarissa Lammers, Max Donaldson, Jesse Mayo, Tristan Sayre, Seiji Takagi, Nick Lovett, Ann-Cathrin Uhl, Alexander Eckert, Hannah Rowland, Jan Cech and Connor Truskowski.

The race also included former Olympian and Anchorage skier Kikkan Randal who took second in the 30k freestyle race on Sunday.

Full results and times can be found on the SuperTour website.