Haven training fee replaced with registration hold

The $150 non-completion fee for Haven/AlcoholEdu training will be eliminated starting Fall Semester 2017, and will be replaced with a registration hold on student accounts for those who do not complete the mandatory training.

Interim Chancellor Dana Thomas detailed the policy change in a memo sent to ASUAF in response to their resolution on the training program. Currently, all new incoming students are required to take the Haven courses, and the fee is levied if the courses are not completed.

“An incentive approach for Haven/AlcoholEdu was unsuccessful in terms of student participation in 2015-16 and incentives for other student assessment initiatives… have not been successful either,” Thomas wrote in the memo. “Therefore [this] approach will not be pursued.”

New ways of communicating with students and advertising the training to reach more students are also being considered, Thomas said.

A single credit course “addressing content similar to Haven/AlcoholEdu” is also planned for Fall semester 2017 pending UAF faculty senate approval. This course would be available both in person and online.

Thomas and has cabinet are currently examining ways to lower the cost of the course. This options include potentially waiving tuition and implementing a course fee between $40-$90 depending on whether adjuncts or tenure track faculty teach the course.

“We will work with the faculty of appropriate departments in the College of Liberal Arts to have a Special Topics course approved for Fall semester,” Thomas wrote. “Depending on student response, we will work with faculty and the Faculty Senate to make this a permanent course.”