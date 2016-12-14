Hockey dominates, Basketball defeated

Hockey
Baxter Bond / Sun Star
The Nanooks hosted the Seawolves at the Carlson Center for the second game of the Governor’s Cup last weekend, Dec. 11. UAF won 3-1 with a strong defensive showing, bringing the series to an even one game a piece.
Eric Roberts (left) and Austin Veith (right) compete for possession of the puck Saturday night at the Carlson Center for the second game of the Governor's cup. Baxter Bond/ Sun Star
Defender Nick Hinz faces off against UAA left defender Chase Van Allen. UAF had a strong showing, leading to 3-1 victory Saturday night at the Carlson Center. Baxter Bond/ Sun Star
The Nanooks celebrate after a goal scored by Tanner Johnson in the middle of the third period Saturday night at the Carlson Center. It was the last goal scored by UAF in the 3-1 win. Baxter Bond/ Sun Star
Women’s Basketball
Sarah Manriquez / Photo Editor
Women’s Nanook Basketball fell 57-73 to the Alaska Seawolves on Saturday, Dec. 10. Despite the loss, Head Coach Cody Bench expressed pride in her team’s performance in an official statement.
Nanook forward Kaillee Skjold goes in for a layup against Kylie Wallace of the Seawolves. Baxter Bond/ Sun Star
Nanook forward Kaillee Skjold attempts a jumpshot late in the third quarter. UAF went on several runs in the second half, but eventually fell to UAA 73-57 Saturday afternoon at the Patty Center. Baxter Bond/ Sun Star
UAF guard Autumn Childers rises up for a jumpshot against UAA defenders Alysha Devine, #15, and Sierra Afoa, #24. Baxter Bond/ Sun Star
Nanook coach Cody Bench talks to the team at the end of the first quarter. Despite several surges in the second half, UAF fell to UAA at the Patty Center Saturday afternoon. Baxter Bond/ Sun Star