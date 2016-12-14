Hockey dominates, Basketball defeated

Hockey

Baxter Bond / Sun Star

The Nanooks hosted the Seawolves at the Carlson Center for the second game of the Governor’s Cup last weekend, Dec. 11. UAF won 3-1 with a strong defensive showing, bringing the series to an even one game a piece.

Women’s Basketball

Sarah Manriquez / Photo Editor

Women’s Nanook Basketball fell 57-73 to the Alaska Seawolves on Saturday, Dec. 10. Despite the loss, Head Coach Cody Bench expressed pride in her team’s performance in an official statement.