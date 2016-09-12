In memoriam: Erica Iseri

UAF International Program & Initiatives advisor, Erica Keiko Iseri, 39, passed away on Sept. 4, 2016 near her house in Fairbanks.

During her 7 years as an exchange advisor, Iseri aided numerous international and UAF students in their study abroad experience.

In 1997, Iseri earned a bachelor’s degree in English and then, in 2000, a Master of Fine Arts in creative writing. Both degrees were earned at UAF. She later joined the International Programs & Initiatives team in 2009, where she worked until her death.

Iseri’s hobbies and accomplishments included mushing dogs, art, do-it-yourself home remodeling, music, traveling and writing. In 2008, she won the Pushcart prize for non-fiction writing.