Indigenous and Visible: Fashion with Native perspective

Josh Hartman / Staff Writer

“Indigenous and Visible,” a showcase of local Native art and fashion, was held by the Native Student Union as a fundraiser for their group. The first part of the event allowed attendees to socialize and view art posted around the space. A fashion show featuring 27 models followed, with some models showing more than one outfit. Many outfits combined traditional and modern clothing.

The Elements Day Spa and Salon donated hair and make-up services for the show. Dineega Clothing and Trickster Company also donated to the event.

Indigenous and Visible was held Saturday, Nov. 19 at The Hub.