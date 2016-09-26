Joggers accosted near Fairbanks campus

Two female joggers were chased and one assaulted near the Fairbanks campus last week. The UAF Police Department is investigating what they believe to be two separate incidents.

The first incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 12 at 4:15 p.m on the bridge crossing between campus and West Valley High school, according to the police statement. The woman was reportedly jogging toward Fairbanks street when the suspect ran up behind her and grabbed her buttock. The suspect then ran eastbound through the West Valley high school parking lot and disappeared. The suspect was described as a white male in his teens or early 20s with dirty blond hair. At the time of the incident he was wearing dark shorts and a dark blue hooded sweatshirt.

The second incident occurred on Thursday, Sept. 15 at approximately 10 p.m. A woman was jogging on the bike bath on Farmer’s Loop Road near Taku Drive when a man began chasing her along the path. The woman was able to outrun the suspect, returning to her residence hall where she reported the incident to the police. The suspect was reportedly wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt and long pants.

The suspects have not yet been identified, but the UAFPD believe the incidents to be associated with two different suspects and are advising students, staff and faculty to be aware of one’s surroundings and travel in pairs.

The UAFPD request that anyone with additional information related to either incident report it to the department, which can be reached at 474-7721.