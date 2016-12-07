Letters from the Editor: Human error

I am possibly the worst procrastinator I know. Even this article is being done late on the night of issue creation—much to the chagrin of my copy and layout editors, respectively.

There are many on campus, I’m sure, who empathize with me on this. As we enter our last week of classes before finals (and the blessed relief of winter break) textbooks and syllabi fly open as the students of UAF try to figure out just how screwed they are, if they’re going to make it out of their classes with the credits they need. It’s not a unique predicament; for every student who has had no issue keeping abreast of their coursework, I’m sure a good four or five have pushed off a fair chunk of their projects or papers.

One could almost argue that it comes to our generation naturally, but I don’t know that I agree. For starters, it’s not like we invented procrastination. No, the practice has been a fixture of life for pretty much any sub-40 group of people since time immemorial. We have more distractions, true, but I suspect that’s a convenient scapegoat that only alludes to the truth of the matter.

Being an undergraduate student is, in my experience, substantially more draining than a lot of other life paths. It’s multi-threaded to a fault; classes are the focus, of course, but they compete with financial concerns, housing, jobs and related duties, and the many social and extracurricular obligations one might take on during the course of their studies. I won’t claim that I’ve had the most challenging college experience, not by any means, but I do assert school shouldn’t be trivialized next to life in the “real world.”

In any case, procrastination exists and many of us are staring down the result. Get your heads down, keep your nose to it and try to make it out of this semester as strong as you can. That’s my plan anyways.