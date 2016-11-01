Campus unimpressed by presidential candidates

Young adults are about to lose their presidential election virginity, but now that the big moment has arrived, many are distinctly unexcited by their upcoming tryst with democracy.

“I feel like it’s a bad year to have my first vote,” Jillian Bjornstad, a business administration student said.

Many UAF students feel that neither Donald Trump nor Hillary Clinton are qualified for the Oval Office.

“This country definitely needs a better leader, and I don’t think either one of them are capable of making this country better, so it kinda worries me for the future,”Jimmy Walker, a student studying civil engineering said.

While many young voters at UAF are still making up their minds, others embrace a ‘lesser of two evils’ approach. This will be geology student Keir Tusa’s second presidential election and he says he will be voting for Clinton because he feels Trump is too racist, sexist and angry towards other people.

“I feel like she’d be an alright president,” he said.

In a contrasting opinion, voting should be about supporting a candidate rather than just opposing the one you dislike, according to Josh Pherris, a student pursuing linguistics and Spanish double major.

“I don’t feel like it’s a very democratic process to vote for the lesser of two evils. I would like to vote, but I don’t have a candidate I really like,” he said.

Bjornstad first heard of Donald Trump in fifth grade.

“I liked him, because of his show,” Bjornstad said. “[Now] I know a lot more about the economics of everything and government, and I know Hillary Clinton has more experience, and it’s good to have a woman president, it’s just [the candidates are] very corrupt.”

Despite such sentiments, Bjordstad went on to say that she will probably not vote for Hillary Clinton and would instead vote for whomever she feels is the right choice on voting day.

Distaste for both major party candidates has led students like Bjornstand and Pherris to consider voting for one of the third party candidates, like Jill Stein of the Green Party or Libertarian Party Candidate Gary Johnson. However, they do not know much about their policies.

“I would like the idea of voting for a third candidate, but I don’t think any third candidate stands a chance,” Pherris said.

If people are going to vote, then they should make sure they are well informed on all the candidates and not just the one they support, according to nursing student Lilly Bee. Since she does not consider herself well-informed on political issues, so she is not planning to vote at all.

“This stuff doesn’t really interest me. I’m not really into government stuff, and for me it’s not that interesting so I don’t find myself making time to get to know it better,” Bee said.

For some, their choice in the 2016 presidential election may come down to pure whimsy.

With all her doubts about the major party candidates Bjornstad said she was, “kinda looking at the Jill Stein person just because she has the same name as me.”