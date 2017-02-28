Adventure photographer offers tips to students

Specializing in adventure photography, Seth Adams documents his own trips and the feats of his friends. His photos have captured such events as skiing from Kobuk to Kotzebue last March, mountain biking through the deserts of Arizona over the holidays or ice climbing at the recent Valdez Ice Festival.

In a presentation to the Frozen Lenses club Tuesday, Adams said that he doesn’t ask his subjects to pose when he takes his shots.

“Put it on auto and take a lot of photos,” Adams said. “[Adventure photography] should be things you are doing anyway.”

Adams defined three kinds of photographers: the artists, who can take great photos with anything, the geeks, who like the lighting and the tech and are potentially more interested in the stuff than the people, and the journalists who just go out and take pictures. Adams said to “identify which one you are and work on the rest of it.”

Other adventure photography tips included:

Ensure subjects are wearing bright colors

Use the rule of thirds “like a boss”

Frame the subject in a way that the horizon lines lead the eye towards them

Be fast

And finally, be easy to work with.

The talk can be seen LIVE in its entirety here.

Adams juried the 2017 Peter MacKeith Memorial Photography Exhibition. The 25 chosen photos submitted for the theme Ascension will be displayed in Arctic Java from March 3-19.