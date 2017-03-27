March 28, ‘Nook on the Street

For April Fool’s Day we asked students, would you rather, live in a bag of milk for the rest of your life or have to wear your severed hand around our neck and why?
"I would say living in a bag of milk because I wouldn't be able to see anyone. So, I wouldn't have to deal with the embarrassment of having a severed hand around my neck." -Collin Lasley, computer science, sophomore
"I would say the severed hand because living in a bag of milk is so constricting. Not to mention, wearing your severed hand around your neck everywhere would probably be pretty intimidating to anyone you meet." -Ivan Rhodehamel, mechanical engineering, freshman
"The bag of milk. I feel like the hand would smell bad" - Jenni Grunblatt, biology, freshman
"Bag of milk. It's not worth losing your hand whether it's your left or your right because you have way too many things that you need both hands for and if you're really that upset about living in a bag of milk, put on a rad suit or whatever you use to protect yourself against milk." -Joshua Klejka, general studies, sophomore
"Wear the severed hand because I've had enough problems with my right hand and honestly why not and I'm left handed and then people would be like 'oh my gosh you've seen some gruesome stuff you're missing a hand' obviously.'" -Katie Schulze, nursing, sophomore
"I would rather wear my severed hand around my neck because I feel like the bag of milk would be like being reborn again. Like you're a fetus." -Tad Nelson, mechanical engineering, sophomore
"I'd rather wear my severed hand because, one, living in a bag of milk is rather restrictive and it would smell. With the hand I could at least cover it up with stuff that doesn't make it smell and maybe I can regrow my hand." -Nicholas Truesdell, homeland security and emergency management, junior
"Well definitely not the bag of milk for a lot of reasons. I would wear my severed hand because technically there was no stipulation about getting it burned and wearing the ashes of your severed hand. Because then no one would know its your severed hand and you could get a really cool robot hand." -Taylor Seitz, biology and chemistry, sophomore
"Can I add cheerios? If I can add cheerios, I'd live in the bag of milk because I could have a snack whenever I want and then my skin would be clear from the milk maybe. And I think there's probably someone who enjoys bathing in milk and I could maybe enjoy that too." -Monroe Morris, civil engineering and fisheries, sophomore