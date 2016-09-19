Nanooks lose to Saints

Aaron Walling / Sun Star

The Alaska Nanooks (2-7) battled in a hard five set match against Saint Martin’s (5-1) losing in the final set, 3-2. The Nanooks forced the fifth set after getting a boost on defense from their freshmen and senior players.

“I thought what plagued us, is a little bit of the same thing that plagued us in the preseason,” Head Coach Brian Scott said. “I’m not sure why it is, but we have moments where there’s breakdown in communication. We look frantic out there, and we get hung up in those moments.”

The Nanooks fought out a gritty match with the Saints. With most of the sets being decided by less than four points, both teams had many players coming up big in the game.

For the Saints it was junior, Rebecca Mitchell, who found her footing in the second set to lead the Saints with 17 overall kills. Mitchell struggled early on from the Nanook defense, but found the holes when her team needed her to.

As for the Nanooks, their defense was holding the Saints at bay, and the offense was working the front line with freshman Kim Wong punishing the net.

The Nanooks have a young team with contributions coming from freshman like Tatum Upchurch, Jenna Hickel and Wong. With that comes mistakes, as the Nanooks had 11 service errors in the game. On top of it, sophomore Amberly Jeane had an off night, hitting for only .070. Despite the missed shots by Jeane, she was pivotal in forcing the fifth set as she found her groove in the fourth set.

The Nanooks will be at home Sept. 27 in a rivalry matchup with the Anchorage Seawolves.