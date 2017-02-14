Nanooks overwhelmed by Seawolves

The Alaska Nanooks lost an intense game to the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves on Feb. 7, at the Patty Center with a score of 61-68.

It was a constant battle between the two teams, the Seawolves dominated in the paint with their rebounding skills, causing the Nanooks to strain to get the ball and score for their team. The Seawolves got more rebounds than the Nanooks with 47 rebounds. UAF got a total of 27.

In the first half, Nanook Brandon Davis scored almost half of his teams points, 14 of 26. He battled UAA’s Diante Michell who also scored 11 of his team’s points.

Man of the Game, Brandon Davis said: “We had some chances to make shots, but they didn’t fall. We came out I felt good, ready to play today, I didn’t see any signs of us being tired. “

The Nanooks picked up their game, which intensified the first half by ending it with a score of 26-26 on both ends. During half time the team found out what they needed to work on.

“Focus, just trying to understand what can we do better,” Nahjee Matlock said. “What can we do to pull out a win, and capitalize on the things we messed up on. Just focus.”

UAA picked up their defense by pressuring UAF in the start of the second half. A time out was called with 17:33 minutes left on the clock where Nanook Lorenzo Graham was put in the game and managed to sink in a three point shot right off the bat.

Keeping the game close, there was another time out called and the Seawolves fought back and scored a three point shot. The Seawolves locked down on defense and lead by 12 points, that’s when UAF’s Coach Mick Durham called a timeout and told his team what they needed to work on.

Nahjee Matlock picked up his game. He got the ball back and sunk in a three-point shot leading his team closer and closer to the what could’ve been a victory. He ended the game having scored 18 points. The Nanooks had many opportunities to score, but couldn’t quite get the feel of the ball.

UAF’s defense picked up and got two blocks on the Seawolves, making it harder for them to score. They couldn’t stop UAA’s Spencer Svejcar who drove it in on UAF’s defense, drawing fouls and scoring free throws.