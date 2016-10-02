Nanooks swept by Anchorage

The Alaska Nanooks Volleyball team (2-10, 1-4 GNAC) dropped a three-set decision, 25-14, 25-19 and 25-20, to in-state rival No. 10 ranked Alaska Anchorage (15-1, 5-0 GNAC) at the Alaska Airlines court on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

“Maybe we were too amped up, we’re just so anxious to get a little breakthrough,” Head Coach Brain Scott said after the match. “It showed tonight in the first set we were just making some silly mistakes. Whoever settled down the fastest was going to get it and (Anchorage) settled down by the third set and I think we were still trying to settle down by the third set.”

The ‘Nooks got 9 points from freshman middle blocker Kim Wong, who finished with 7 kills and 3 blocks. Junior outside hitter Maddie Davis pitched in with 5 kills and one ace. Junior server Rachel Nichols led the team with 22 assists, while on defense, Senior libero Meagan Olsen racked in 16 digs for the night.

Alaska Anchorage had a team total of 45 kills as they hit .309 in the match. Leah Swiss led all players with 13 kills and had three digs and 2 assists. Chrisalyn Johnson had 8 kills and Erin Braun had 7 kills to go along with her 2 service aces. Morgan Hooe was very efficient going 6 for 8 on kills while dishing out thirty assists.

The Nanooks came out facing an early 2 point deficit before by junior hitter Maddie Davis gave the team their first points of the night, followed by a bad set by an Anchorage player, tying the set 2-2. Anchorage wouldn’t look back after that, railing off 4 straight points to give them a comfortable 6-2 lead and eventually winning that set in dominating fashion 25-14.

In the second set, the Nook’s would jump out of the gate with a two-point lead with a kill from Wong and an attack error by an anchorage player. UAA would eventually take control of the set, distancing themselves from the Nanooks, 14-7. Despite the late push from Alaska, with 3 points to make the score 23-19, Anchorage would score the next 2 points to take the set, 25-19.

The final set proved to be competitive down the stretch as Anchorage held on to a 21-15 lead until the Nanooks scored 3 straight points closing the gap, 21-18. The team wouldn’t get any closer than 3 points down, as Alaska Anchorage closed the game out with back to back kills winning the set 25-20.

The Nanooks will be in action on the road against the Montana State Billings Thursday, Sept. 30 at 5 p.m.