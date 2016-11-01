Nanooks swimming trounce Cougars

Aaron Walling / Sun Star

The Nanooks’ swimming team enjoyed a great weekend at the Patty Pool, sweeping Azusa Pacific Cougars with aid from sophomore Cassidy Heaton.

The Nanooks look to continue their strong run. After battling their toughest opponent this season, the Nanooks destroyed the Cougars in their second meet with a combined score of 247 to 163. It was Heaton’s swimming scores that really set the tone for the Nanooks.

“Yesterday [Heaton] achieved the team’s first NCAA “B” time standard of the season in her 1000 freestyle,” Head Coach Scott Lemley said on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Nanooks showed off their prowess in the pool, behind some stellar times by junior Martha Hood and senior Victoria Adams. Hood posted just shy of 25 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle, while Adams started off the team in the 400-yard medley, which ranks fourth in the nation.

“Victoria Adams is our next highest nationally ranked swimmer, currently 8th in the nation in the 100 backstroke,” Lemley said. “She’s our varsity record holder in the 200 [individual medley] and is currently ranked 17th in the country in that event,”

The Nanooks next meet will be on Nov. 11 and 12 against the Concordia University California Eagles in Fairbanks, AK.