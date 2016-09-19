Nanooks victorious in home opener

With career outings from four different players, the Alaska Women’s Volleyball team started conference play grinding out a five-set victory in a match against Seattle Pacific’s Falcons at the Alaska Airlines court on Thursday, Sept. 15.

“Our team this year is really about battling,” senior teammate Megan Olsen said. “We do a good job of sticking in games even if we’re down we find a way to be determined and get the next point.”

The Nanooks came into the game riding a nasty six game losing streak. From the intensity they showed in front of the rowdy home crowd, they refused to lose in what proved to be a back-and-forth contest: 25-23, 23-25, 25-21, 18-25, 16-14.

Alaska won the first and the third sets. Seattle Pacific took the second and fourth sets. With the match tied 2-2, the Nanooks jumped out to a 4-1 lead gaining the momentum early on.

Despite having the lead for most of that final set, the Falcons clawed back, giving Seattle Pacific its first lead, 11-10, with three straight kills. The set went down to the wire with the score 13-14. Jeane came up huge for the Nanooks elevating on back-to-back kills regain a 15-14 lead. The game ended with an attack error on the Falcons, giving the Nanooks set five, 16-14.

Sophomore outside hitter Amberly Jeane posted a career-high 20 kills over the course of the match. Redshirt junior outside hitter Maddie Davis recorded a double-double, with a career-high 20 kills to go along with 11 digs. Olsen also was a big contributor with a career-high 24 digs. Junior setter Rachel Nicole guided the offense with a career-high 64 assist.

The team never gave up and found a way to win under any circumstances, according to Head Coach Brian Scott.

“The crowd was our seventh man out there,” Olsen said. “All the sports teams were there and it was so great. The energy they gave us really boosted us.”