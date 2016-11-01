Native students share culture in oratory competition

Oratory skills will be on display in the annual Native Oratory Competition, held by the Native Student Union.

“It nourishes … the Alaska Native and Indigenous body community and creates visibility with other departments and with other students because everyone is welcome,” Christina Kk’odohdaatlno Edwin, President of the Native Student Union said. “You don’t have to be Alaska Native or Indigenous to register.”

Competition categories include Storytelling, Declamation and Spoken Word Poetry. These three categories leave room for creativity or expanding on a story that has been told in the past, according to Edwin.

The first place winner will receive a tuition waver for three undergraduate credits. Graduate students can compete but are ineligible for first prize. Second and third place will receive prize baskets.

Students interested will have to register by Nov. 2 via Google Form.

The Native Oratory Competition will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Rural Student Services Gathering Room of the Brooks Building.