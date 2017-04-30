New chancellor candidates slated for public talks

Four final candidates for the position of permanent UAF Chancellor will be visiting campus this week to meet with President Johnsen and other officials. Each candidate will be hosting a public forum for students, staff and faculty.

UA President Jim Johnsen said he is hopeful for the future and pleased with the potential shown in these new candidates.

“When I announced the chancellor recruitment five months ago, I was hoping we would find a dynamic and innovative person capable of leading UAF,” Johnsen said. “The finalists announced this week include qualities I was hoping to find in our next UAF chancellor. I look forward to the public forums and to my discussions with each of them in the weeks ahead.”

Dan White, the first to visit campus. is the current vice president for academic affairs for the UA system. White held his forums last Thursday evening and Friday morning.

White has been a part of the University of Alaska since 1995 when he joined UAF as a professor of civil and environmental engineering. Other positions White has held at the university include director of the Institute of Northern Engineering, UAF associate vice chancellor for research and head of the Office of Intellectual Property and Commercialization and interim vice chancellor for research.

The remaining three candidates, Michael Kuperberg, Tony Haymet and Mirta Martin, will visit campus and hold their respective forums this week.

Kuperberg is the executive director of the U.S. Global Change Research Program at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. Previously, Kuperberg was a research faculty at Florida State University where he served as associate director for environmental programs at the Center for Biomedical and Toxicological Research.

Kuperberg gave his presentation yesterday evening, Monday April 24, and held a community forum in the Murie auditorium. He will hold a staff forum today, on April 25, at 9:30 a.m in the Elvey auditorium. This will be followed by a student forum at 10:30 a.m. and a faculty forum at 11:30 a.m., both in the Elvey auditorium.

Haymet is a professor of oceanography and director emeritus and vice chancellor emeritus at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego. He was formerly chief of marine and atmospheric research and then science and policy director for CSIRO, Australia’s science, industry and business research agency.

Haymet will give his presentation and hold a community forum Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m in the Murie auditorium. His staff forum will be held Wednesday, April 26 at 9:30 a.m in the Wood Center ballroom, directly followed by a student forum at 10:30 a.m. and a faculty forum at 11:30 a.m.

Martin recently served as the president of Fort Hays State University in Kansas. Martin began in banking, working up to senior vice president at First Union National Bank of Virginia. She made the move to higher education in 1992 and has worked in a myriad of faculty and leadership positions at public and private colleges, universities and community colleges since then.

Martin will give her presentation and hold a community forum in the Murie auditorium Thursday, April 27 at 5:30 p.m. A staff forum will be held at 9:30 a.m Friday morning in the Wood Center ballroom, directly followed by student and faculty forums at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

All forums will be live-streamed for those who are unable to attend in person. These live streams can be accessed at https://media.uaf.edu/ .

Chancellor Thomas will be returning to retirement following the official hiring of a new chancellor prior to the start of fall semester.

“I want to thank Dana Thomas for leaving his canoe for the last year to return as interim chancellor,” Johnsen said. “I am deeply thankful for his service to the university this past year and for many, many years as a faculty member, administrator, and university leader.”