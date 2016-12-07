‘Nook on the Street, Dec. 12

At their last session, the ASUAF senate expressed support for change in school policy to allow students to have mace in dorm rooms. This week we asked students, do you think students should be allowed to have self-defense weapons on campus?

“Yes, within reason. I believe small caliber tasers, something for students to protect themselves. Especially since it’s dark, there is low visibility, like walking from the dorms to lower campus can be dangerous.”

“I think to an extent students should have some kind of protection on them, especially with everything going on in Fairbanks, but nothing crazy. Like no huge weapons or anything, but yeah I feel everyone should have the right to protect themselves.”

“No, I think increasing weapons in any situation doesn’t make it safer, but I also think if students think they need to defend themselves on campus, then that’s a problem we have as well.”

no issue. I think mace is fine. This is Alaska, plenty of people carry pocket knives anyway. There’s no reason to ban those, but probably large knives and guns probably not in the dorms. I don’t want anyone dying.” -Bradley Morton, electrical engineering, computer engineering and computer science, sophomore” align=”aligncenter” id=”attachment_44028″ width=”1024″] “I would say it depends on the weapon, mace is fine but probably a gun is not. I don’t think it’s a black or white, yes [or] no issue. I think mace is fine. This is Alaska, plenty of people carry pocket knives anyway. There’s no reason to ban those, but probably large knives and guns probably not in the dorms. I don’t want anyone dying.” -Bradley Morton, electrical engineering, computer engineering and computer science, sophomore





“So, this is strictly my opinion, but I can see both arguments for pro and against, but in regards to mace, yeah I think they should be able to have that in the dorms. Absolutely. I think if it’s just mace it should be allowed.”

“Sure, I mean to a certain degree, nothing too extreme. I’m okay with pepper spray, but there’s a line that probably shouldn’t be crossed.”