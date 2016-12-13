‘Nook on the Street, Dec. 13th
The final week of school is upon us, with the burden of projects, papers and final exams sitting between now and the respite of winter break. This week we asked students, is there anything you would have done differently this semester, if you could?
“I’m actually returning to school from a four-year hiatus, so I would have come back sooner. Sometimes your view of life is a little bit different than reality, you think ‘there’s so much time I can’t come back now’ and you’re always giving yourself excuses, so it’s pretty cool to be back.” -Raye Diamond, justice, senior
“Yeah, I would probably study, and ask for more help with my classes and talk to my professors more, that’s about it.” -Talia Davis, civil engineering, freshman
“There were a couple more classes I wish I had taken, so that would’ve been cool. I would have considered more dance classes and stuff like that because it would have been more fun.” -Sam Thompson, psychology and theater
“I wouldn’t have taken as many naps and probably would’ve studied more.” –Devonte Smith, wildlife biology, freshman
“This semester, maybe more studying. I’m doing pretty well but more studying definitely would have been wise. Other than that, not too much, it’s been a pretty good semester.” -Evans Callis, physics, freshman
“I think I would have spent less time studying in my dorm and more time studying in public spaces like the library or the honors house.” -Cody Keith, geoscience and petroleum engineering, junior