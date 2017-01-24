‘Nook on the Street Jan. 24

A recent analysis of Federal Reserve data shows millennials earn 20 percent less on average than baby boomers did at the same stage of life. This week we asked students, how do you feel about your economic opportunities in the future? Are you confident that you will have as good of a job as your parents did at your age?
“I feel like they will be creating more jobs in the future so I feel pretty good about it.” -Audrey Kirby, Biology, freshman Photo credit: Maximilian Erickson
“For me personally, I feel like I’m doing alright because during the summertime I work. And I have a seasonal job so every year I come back and then I go to school in the wintertime. So I’m feeling fine for myself, but I have heard the same thing going around.” -Carson Linnell, Biology, Sophomore Photo credit: Maximilian Erickson
“I would say for me it’s pretty good for what I am going to go into, personally I have no worries as of yet, but that might change once I get out there.” -Gregory Scott Harris II, information technology, freshman Photo credit: Maximilian Erickson
“I feel pretty confident that there’s enough work to go around, at least for me. In the past I haven’t had trouble getting a job making enough to live on. I’d say for the future it can only go up.” -Isaac Osborn, mechanical engineering, freshman Photo credit: Maximilian Erickson
"The thing is that technology has advanced so while we are losing jobs we are also creating new jobs. I don’t necessarily think we’ll be earning less because the situation is going to be different, but I feel like I’m okay because of my major and I have job security. We’ve just advanced a lot, so we lose more jobs as we go so it’s expected, every company is trying to save money too." Judy Obat, business administration and accounting, sophomore Photo credit: Maximilian Erickson
“I’m certainly going to be a lot better off than most other majors I think as a STEM student, so there’s not really much I can speak about other people’s situations considering I’ll be doing quite well I think.” -Christopher O’Shea, Electrical Engineering, Senior Photo credit: Maximilian Erickson