‘Nook on the Street Nov. 15th

Presidential, state and local elections were held one week ago on November 8. This week, we ask students, how do you feel about the outcome of the election?

“Well, it definitely was an interesting election, but in the end they are our president for the next four years and we kind of just have to accept them. And they are going to do the best job that they see fit for America and that’s all we can really ask for.” -Kelly McCartney, geological engineering, junior





“Absolutely awful. I’m not a fan. I just don’t think Trump will be a very good diplomat and that’s part of his job so hopefully he hires some really good people.” -Jakob Richter, psychology, freshman

“I very strongly dislike it. I wasn’t a fan of any of the candidates.” -Joseph Kauffman, computer science, sophomore

“I was really upset with the results for a while, but then I kinda came to the conclusion that it is the way that it is and I just have to accept it. And I’m just trying to find the good in it and I hope Trump does better than we are all expecting.” -Allie Gabalski, geography, junior

“I know there’s a lot of tension with Trump, but for me, I feel like we should see how it plays out instead of judging and being all negative about it.” -Keanu Paikai, mechanical engineering, senior

“I’m disappointed, but I kind of saw it coming with just the amount of people I talked to who were saying they weren’t going to vote or they were going to vote third party because they couldn’t support either candidate.” -Colin Corsetti, business administration, junior

“I mean we were screwed either way. Trump is a dick and Hillary is a liar and a criminal.” -Eric Fitts, computer science, freshman





“I’m disappointed. I didn’t like Hillary very much, but I liked her a whole lot more than Trump, and I just didn’t see it coming because of the polls and it ended up just being a complete landslide.” -Mykayla Nipper, computer science, freshman





“Coming from a biological background, catastrophic. I feel like Pence himself is more scary than Trump because of some of his legislative history. Clinton wasn’t a great person either, but I definitely would’ve preferred her over Trump.” -Gabriel Narez, wildlife biology and conservation, senior





“I don’t feel good, I don’t feel it was fair. The votes weren’t counted right.” -Kenji Machida, undecided, 10th year

“I believe Trump will be a positive move for our country.” –Kimber Harnar, petroleum engineering, sophomore

“I don’t feel happy at all with either candidate. There’s a lot of inappropriate talk and a lot of unrealistic talk.” -Daniel Vaziri, petroleum engineering, sophomore