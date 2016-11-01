‘Nook on the Street Nov. 1st

National, state and local elections are being held Tuesday, Nov. 8. This week we asked students: “What issues will be motivating your ballot selections?”





“I think minimum wage, the black lives matter movement, that’s really big. Also just the candidates themselves, I know Hilary has the investigation and Trump and his words because they create a lot of mixed feelings and other countries see that.” -Fabienne Munoz, emergency management and homeland security, junior

“The environment, its all about the environment as well as human rights but I think we need hardcore green policies and not like small incentives, it needs to be straight up ‘we have to do stuff.’” -Allison Brooking, wildlife biology, sophomore





“A lot of issues with human rights, like LGBT communities, a lot of sexism issues, I’m mostly concerned with human rights.” -Susy Spiers, undeclared, freshman





“Definitely which way they want the economy to lean and gun control, I mean living in Alaska, the ability to use and have firearms is really important for protection and survival.” -Connor Fish, fisheries, junior





“Foreign Policy, because whoever gets elected will determine how good our policy will be because a lot of other countries don’t even want to talk to Trump but there’s also people in America who don’t respect women as much as they should and that could lead to some trouble with a women president too.” -Zane Wilkinson, physical therapy, freshman





“The thing that I’m most concerned about is foreign affairs, I’m concerned with the rest of the world seeing the US as a laughingstock. Also Environment protection and the preservation of species we have now.” -Monroe Morris, fisheries and civil engineering, sophmore