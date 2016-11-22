‘Nook on the Street Nov. 22

Thanksgiving, the last holiday before the end of the semester, is this Thursday. This week we asked students, what are your plans for Thanksgiving?





“I’m flying back home to Palmer and just hanging with the family. I’m excited. I get to see my dogs and stuff again.” -Rachel Bruesch, civil engineering, sophomore









“I’m going to stay on campus and see if any of the local groups or clubs are doing anything. Usually my friends have something going on.” -Lance Yarborough, foreign languages, senior









“I’m going to go home and see my friends and family in Palmer and have thanksgiving fun.” -Alexis Bergey, biological sciences, junior





“I am going home, going to an old family friends house where there are a lot of people coming. We’ve got to bring the appetizer.” -Syndey Deering, petroleum engineering, sophomore





“I’m going home to Anchorage to have dinner with my Mom.” –Morgan Rice, psychology, freshman





“I’m staying here for Thanksgiving, but I’m going to take a trip to Chena Hot springs with some friends.” -Colwyn Martin, petroleum engineering, sophomore