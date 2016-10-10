‘Nook on the Street, Oct. 11th

ASUAF gathers about half a million dollars per fiscal year through student fees. This week we asked students, how has ASUAF or its services impacted your student experience at UAF?

“I’d say in a positive way with the radio station and the concerts. It kind of does bring a community feel to the campus, brings people together and with the printing and such, I mean that’s a big deal. A lot of students are financially strained, things are tight. So anything helps.” -Paolo Morotti, education, graduate candidate

“I didn’t know much about ASUAF other than the emails that I hear about the travel funds. I didn’t associate them with concert board but I’ve attended the concerts. I haven’t taken advantage of any of the other services.” -Bobbie McNeley, Alaska Native studies, junior

“Well, I’m not really quite sure how it impacts. I kind of just lean on Rural Student Services. I haven’t really done much with ASUAF because I don’t really know what that is. But, Rural Student Services has helped me a lot.” -Brittany Sarren, allied health dental assisting, sophomore

“I knew about the travel funding because I am about to apply for it so they could pay for me to eat. I knew about the printing, but I have never used the color printing. I’ve just printed there a few times and I’ve gotten free hot chocolate. But probably what’s contributed most to my experience is the club funding, unless we don’t get it. I think at least all my clubs get the $75 or whatever each club gets every year. And then I don’t feel like they really do anything for me necessarily” -Caitlyn Tozier, interdisciplinary studies and math, senior

“I definitely know that I’ve used their fax and color printing and stuff before, and sometimes I get free coffee and tea. But I honestly didn’t know that they did travel funds for students. That’s a new thing. I guess they contribute by helping the clubs. I think that probably would be the most important thing they contribute to is the clubs on campus. Those are important for all students who are a part them.” -Georgia Durden, Russian studies, senior

“That’s difficult to say being that I don’t often get to use all those color printers and such. I don’t get to go to the writings being a Japanese studies major. It’s difficult to use some of the services. I really appreciate the radio station that often broadcasts. I’m often at work and getting off around midnight. Some of the smooth jazz is really relaxing on my drive home. I don’t know about club funding. I know that some clubs get about $100 or $200. I’m not sure? Like for ourselves in Japan Alaska Club. We’re planning on doing bake and such to just raise the funds so we can get enough money for a costume contest in October, kind of Halloween party stuff. Buying pumpkins can be pretty expensive. I wish it would help more but it’s it’s nice that they have something in place.” -Jeremiah Harling, culinary arts & Japanese studies, sophomore

“It’s just helped me with my college experience so far, just like with printing and stuff. I like not having to pay for it and it’s just helping me save money and just like with the Inu-Yupiaq dance group.” -Kirstian Haugen, wildlife biology & conservation, freshman

“I’ve come to quite a few groups in the Brooks building just to check them out and when I was trying to do Inupiaq/Yup’ik dance group- they were going to provide shirts and some other things for performing. I think that’s pretty good to look professional when you’re performing in front of AFN. That’s about it. I like the radio. It’s good.” -Sarah Maupin, psychology, junior

“I definitely know I have a bunch of friends who participate in all the rec clubs and other things like that. And it’s definitely nice being able to get color printing, color copy, stuff like that. So one of things I didn’t know before you mentioned it was the legal services. It’s interesting to me because I was in a car accident last spring. And so I’m kind of getting into a hassle with my insurance company of over which things they’re gonna pay for or which things they are not. Like knowing about that that’s really cool because I could go to them and be like, ‘Hey, can you help me out with this.’ So it’s really cool that they provide, kind of the things you wouldn’t think of but are nice when they’re there once you need them.”-Shane Lerue, psychology, senior