‘Nook on the Street Oct. 18

UAF pays the travel expenses for rival sports teams to play against the Nanooks. The same courtesy is not offered to our teams when they travel out of state to play. This week we asked students: what are your thoughts on this policy?









“If UAF has the funds available to pay for the travel expenses of rival sports teams, I think assisting with their travel costs is a way to benefit not only those rival teams but also the UAF teams by allowing more opportunities for competition. Just because UAF covers rival teams’ travel expenses doesn’t mean we should expect if in return, although if offered UAF should gratefully accept the offer.” -Lilly Harris, business administration, freshman









“It was part of the deal to get UAF into the conferences. It is worth it to have sports at UAF.” -Alan Lipka, mining engineering, senior









“When UAF pays for travel expenses for rival sports and the same courtesy isn’t offered to our sports team to go play somewhere else, I think it’s not fair, I think that if we are going to pay for somebody else to come play up here they should return the favor and pay for our students to go play at their home.” -Gilberto Leyva, general studies, freshman









“This is not fair, not equal.” -Ashley Robinson, elementary education, sophomore









“That seems unfair to our team honestly, extending a courtesy should be met equally, especially one that’s not required.” -Cheyenne Corty, English and secondary education, junior









“I think it’s not fair, because we pay for them to come up here and they should pay for us to go down to there. Cause it will be fair.” -Matthew Beckwith, mechanical engineering, freshman









“It sucks, maybe it would change if the school competed at [a] higher level.” -Christopher Williams, engineering, junior