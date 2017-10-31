Nook on the Street, Oct. 31, 2017

On Oct. 21, President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he would be releasing the classified files on President John F. Kennedy’s assassination. On Thursday some, but not all, of these files were released. This week we asked students, “What do you think of these documents being released and have you read any of them?”

“I’ve heard a little bit on the news regarding the files. I think it’s a good thing to get it out there. I do know they have been slowly, gradually releasing them over the years since the assassination, so, and I know that eventually, all of the files will come out. Which most of them, cause I think there is some that should probably stay classified, probably. But I really don’t see an issue, I think it’s a good thing to get it out there. While it could potentially create more conspiracy theories, at the same time it will probably squash quite a bit.”

Brigitta Lease, senior, english

“I heard about it, but I haven’t read anything that’s been released or read any articles about what people feel, besides my history teacher from high school; he’s very excited. I think it’s cool because you can sort of see history that you hadn’t seen before.”

Katherine Cecil, freshman, secondary education and english

“I haven’t really been too exposed to what’s happening, but I think it’s a good thing that the public is getting information about the assassination.”

Hayley Rangitsch, freshman, elementary education

“Definitely have heard about them. I think it’s quite interesting. Such a significant time in history, an event, and occurrence, so I guess for us to finally know about it, [it] inspires or educates the American public; allows us to understand what happened and what might have caused it, and how we can proceed for the future; how to solve issues like that.”

Kevin Huo, freshman, anthropology and political science