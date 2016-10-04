‘Nook on the Street, Oct. 4th

In light of the debates this past Monday Sept. 26th this week we asked students, did you watch the presidential debates? If so, do you feel better or worse about your options this election year?





“Yes I watched it, I kind of feel worse, it seemed like a couple of toddlers battling it out on the playground. Neither candidate seems worthy of leading a country.” -Bryce Schwarz, justice, sophomore











“I did watch them, debates are theatrical anyway so it’s hard to take stock of them but I thought it was pretty basic, this is what we are dealing with. Hillary did pretty well and Trump didn’t. I wasn’t surprised, I mean how would Trump deal with other foreign leaders.” -Georgia Durden, Russian studies, senior











“I feel a little bit better about the elections, I’ve got more confidence in the candidates and they did a good job representing themselves.” -Klay Baker, wildlife biology, sophomore











“I did not watch the debate because I knew I would get upset. The entire demeanor specifically of Trump that made the atmosphere of the debate disrespectful and ludicrous in general.” -Lara Lotze, film and performing arts, junior











“I really enjoyed it, it seemed more like a cartoon episode rather than a debate but I feel worse after watching it because how in the world did this country manage to choose the two people that none of us wanted and now we are forced to choose between them in a two party system and they don’t focus on other candidates we can also choose like the green party or the libertarian party but it boiled down to those two and nobody likes them but we let it happen, and that’s discouraging.” -Mary Conlin, film and performing arts, sophomore

